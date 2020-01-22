× Nick Digilio 1.21.20 | Artist and Author Dmitry Samarov, Great Moments in Vinyl plays “Layla”, Best Commercials of All-Time

Hour 1:

+ Artist and Author Dmitry Samarov

Hour 2:

+ Great Moments in Vinyl talks “Layla”

Hour 3:

+ Best Commercials of All-Time

Hour 4:

+ Best Commercials of All-Time (cont.)

Hour 5:

+ Weird Weather Events

+ Know Your Onion!

+ Blackhawks Express

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)