Nick Digilio 1.21.20 | Artist and Author Dmitry Samarov, Great Moments in Vinyl plays “Layla”, Best Commercials of All-Time
Hour 1:
+ Artist and Author Dmitry Samarov
Hour 2:
+ Great Moments in Vinyl talks “Layla”
Hour 3:
+ Best Commercials of All-Time
Hour 4:
+ Best Commercials of All-Time (cont.)
Hour 5:
+ Weird Weather Events
+ Know Your Onion!
+ Blackhawks Express
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)