Longtime Chicago improvisers TJ Jagodowski and Rush Howell tackle hypothetical situations with their new podcast ‘Here’s the Situation’

Tremendous Chicago improvisers TJ Jagodowski and Rush Howell join Justin to talk about their podcast, “Here’s the Situation, which is “a very real podcast about very hypothetical situations.” TJ and Rush talk about where the idea for this podcast comes from, what they enjoy about producing a podcast, where the premise for the podcast comes from and how an idea for a hypothetical becomes a podcast episode. TJ and Rush also give Justin some hypothetical situations to ponder. Hilarious. Give the podcast a listen here.

