Great Moments in Vinyl presents “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs”

Posted 4:44 AM, January 22, 2020

Nick Digilio and Lindsey Cochran

Lindsey Cochran and Dan Ingenthron from Great Moments in Vinyl share their upcoming performance of Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs by Derek and the Dominoes.

The pair share stories from the album’s recording and share their thoughts on one of legendary guitarist Eric Clapton’s greatest achievements.

