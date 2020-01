× From Russia with Art: Dmitry Samarov’s new book tells the tale of his artistic journey

Author and artist Dmitry Samarov returns to the Nick Digilio Show to share his new book, “Soviet Stamps”, and tell his tales of immigrating to the United States, his early drawing days and his time as a cab driver in Boston and Chicago.

