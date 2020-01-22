The logo for NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service, Peacock, is displayed on a computer screen on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in New York. NBCUniversal is expected to unveil the price and other details about Peacock on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
CNET Senior Reporter Joan Solsman on how to narrow down streaming choices
Television streaming services continue to multiply, creating decision anxiety among consumers. CNET Senior Reporter Joan Solsman joins John Williams to help you decide which of those many options are best for you.