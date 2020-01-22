× Bruce McCulloch from The Kids in the Hall: “We connected with a group of people and a lot of them are still out there”

Writer, actor, comedian and member of the great comedy ensemble The Kids in the Hall Bruce McCulloch, joins Justin to talk about his memories of playing shows in Chicago, when The Kids in the Hall realized they were reaching a wide audience, how his own comedy was born out of suburban angst, his experience working for SNL and how that led to recognizing how special The Kids in the Hall were, his work writing for “Schitt’s Creek,” why connecting with an audience is still the greatest thing he gets to do, if he gets nostalgic about his life with The Kids in the Hall and his upcoming show this weekend at Lincoln Hall.

