Bob Sirott Full Show 01.22.20 | What You Need To Know About the Coronavirus

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Erik Runge covering the latest on President Donald Trump’s Impeachment trial. Jim Ryan , ABC News Correspondent reports on the coronavirus, that has sickened more than 400 people so far. The Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest news, followed by Attorney, Karen Conti discussing Harvey Weinstein, and if it’s illegal not to shovel your sidewalk. Conti talks about the rules on when you have to shovel and how. Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joins in studio to talk about some extremely local news, followed by Dr. Aileen Marty, professor of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Medicine at the FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, to discuss the dangers and proper precautions for the coronavirus. Plus, Alicia Quarles, Senior News Correspondent for DailyMailTV has the latest news in entertainment.

