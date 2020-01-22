Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Coach Q makes his return to Chicago

Posted 12:35 AM, January 22, 2020

PHOTO: Florida Panthers head coach and former Chicago Blackhawks coach, Joel Quenneville acknowledges the crowds applause during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Blackhawks and Panthers, marking Quenneville's return as a head coach Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Hawks go into the Break having had their five-game winning streak broken in Joel Quenneville’s return to the United Center.  Chris Boden & Joe Brand break down a long, emotional day that ended in a 4-3 loss heading into the All-Star Break and 10-day layoff.  Hear from Q before & after the game, plus Jonathan Toews, Robin Lehner, & Kirby Dach, and the guys answer your questions.
