× Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Coach Q makes his return to Chicago

The Hawks go into the Break having had their five-game winning streak broken in Joel Quenneville’s return to the United Center. Chris Boden & Joe Brand break down a long, emotional day that ended in a 4-3 loss heading into the All-Star Break and 10-day layoff. Hear from Q before & after the game, plus Jonathan Toews, Robin Lehner, & Kirby Dach, and the guys answer your questions.

