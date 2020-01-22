× Award-winning chef Mindy Segal: “I would hope that my success will be someone else’s success in the future”

Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal joins Justin to talk about Illinois finally legalizing marijuana, being a champion and pioneer for the issue for many years, how she became involved in the production of chef-driven edibles, why she doesn’t like to be called “chef,” her new line of cannabis-infused edibles, the amount of experimentation that goes into creating a cannabis-infused edible, how much she needed to learn about the process, the challenge of being a pioneer in this industry, how she has evolved as an artist, how she sees the edible market growing and the current state of the restaurant industry in Chicago.

