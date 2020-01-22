× Anna Davlantes Full Show 1/22/20: Nick Gismondi on The Return of Coach Q, What We Know About the Coronavirus Outbreak, & Breaking Down Plastic Pollution in the Great Lakes

(At 7:56) Chicago Blackhawks rinkside reporter Nick Gismondi recaps yesterday’s magical night at the United Center with the highly-anticipated return of Joel Quenneville and the Blackhawks honoring Patrick Kane with a special pregame ceremony after he became the 90th player in NHL history to record 1,000 points and fourth to do so in franchise history. (At 20:25) Jen Walling, Executive Director of the Illinois Environmental Council, discusses how climate change and plastic waste is affecting the rising levels in the Great Lakes. (At 31:59) Shepard High School English teacher Jeff Vazzana and Meadow Homa, a junior from Alsip, join the program to discuss their latest class project where they were trying to get a vacant Dominick’s store redeveloped in their community. (At 40:57) Dr. Steven Salzman, trama surgeon & chief medical officer for Green Care Medical, breaks down the Coronavirus outbreak. (At 1:00:56) Illinois Joining Forces & The Chicago Lighthouse will host our first Dueling Pianos event Tuesday night! Veterans Ariel McGrew and Erica Borggren stop by to talk about this great event. All proceeds of this event will support Illinois Joining Forces and The Chicago Lighthouse Veterans’ programs including the Illinois Joining Forces Customer Care Center.