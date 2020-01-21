× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/21/20: Terry Savage stops by the Wintrust Business Lunch

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Tuesday, January 21st.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder of Najarian Family Office, updated Ji and listeners about the phase two of the trade deal and what is on his radar.

Segment 2: (At 5:17) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, and Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, discussed a range of tech stories coming from the city like Grubhub launching its third virtual restaurant that allows patrons to order food for delivery and Fyllo’s recent announcement on Friday that it has acquired a Denver cannabis startup.

Segment 3: (At 13:52) Terry Savage, Personal Finance Expert & Publisher at TerrySavage.com, joined Ji in-studio to talk about several financial topics with listeners from 401 K and investments to the best ways to save money in 2020. You can catch Terry at the 40th Annual 2020 Economic Outlook luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 E. Upper Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60601. Tickets to the luncheon are still avaiable at Executivesclub.org.