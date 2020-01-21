× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 1.21.2020: Senate impeachment trial, record-high Lake Michigan levels, pot in the car

John Williams catches up with Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi as the Senate gears up for the impeachment trial of President Trump, and decides whom to call witness. And Nexstar Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer tells John what to expect based on conversations she’s had with Senators on Capitol Hill, and what reporters will get to observe during the trial. But first, John wants to know about the weirdest pizza toppings you’ve enjoyed recently. And as the lake levels rise to a record-high, The Death and Life of the Great Lakes Author Dan Egan tells John about the equation that’s led to the high volume of water on the Lake Michigan coasts. Attorney and “Legal Face-Off” Co-Host Rich Lenkov then explains to John the parameters of traffic stops involving marijuana after its legalization. That’s after a story about a man who was pulled over because his car smelled of pot.