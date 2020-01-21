× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/21/20): Why are taxpayers paying to protect Kim Foxx and is there a place for the truth when managing a crisis?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/21/20): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by adjunct professor of crisis communications in Northwestern University’s Medill, Hud Englehart, to look at how professionals and politicians handle crises like federal scrutiny or Uncle RICO circling the block in his bus. Plus, retired state appellate Judge Sheila O’Brien checks in with an update on the special prosecutor’s investigation into Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of the infamous Jussie Smollett case and asks why are taxpayers paying for high profile attorneys to protect Ms. Foxx?

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3714218/3714218_2020-01-21-072718.64kmono.mp3

