It's Never Too Late to Pursue Your Dream

Dr. Therese A. Scanlan welcomes Rebecca Klein-Collins, author of “Never Too Late: The Adult Student’s Guide to College,” for a conversation about going back to school! They discuss combatting fears and common misconceptions, tips for non-traditional college students, and why going back to college might just be the best next step for you, no matter your age.