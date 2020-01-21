Nick Digilio 1.20.20 | Mad Magazine’s Dick DeBartolo, Comedian Paul Farahvar and Australia’s Devastating Weather

Nick’s Graveyard Tour – Part 7

Hour 1:

+ Giz Wiz Dick DeBartolo

Hour 2:

+ 100 Years of the Ponzi Scheme

+ Biggest Scams in History

Hour 3:

+ Barclay Crawford of Daily Mail Australia explains the climate situation in Australia

+ Comedian Paul Farahvar talks “Everyone’s a Lawyer” and Rush

Hour 4:

+ The Best Radio Jocks of All-Time

Hour 5:

+ Wild Celebrity Requests

