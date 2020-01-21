Nick Digilio 1.20.20 | Mad Magazine’s Dick DeBartolo, Comedian Paul Farahvar and Australia’s Devastating Weather
Hour 1:
+ Giz Wiz Dick DeBartolo
Hour 2:
+ 100 Years of the Ponzi Scheme
+ Biggest Scams in History
Hour 3:
+ Barclay Crawford of Daily Mail Australia explains the climate situation in Australia
+ Comedian Paul Farahvar talks “Everyone’s a Lawyer” and Rush
Hour 4:
+ The Best Radio Jocks of All-Time
Hour 5:
+ Wild Celebrity Requests
