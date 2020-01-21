× Leaf Trade: Meet the Company Moving Cannabis Deals From Street Corners to Online Storefronts

The cannabis industry is still emerging, dazed and confused, from the black market to the open market, presenting platforms like Leaf Trade the chance to make a big impression. Founder and CEO James Yi joined the podcast to talk about Leaf Trade’s role in shaping the emerging cannabis industry, why wholesale is a challenge of its own and why he welcomes local governments’ say over how cannabis works in their communities.