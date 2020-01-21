× Jeremy Colliton on Coach Q’s Return: It’s A Big Night For The Organization

With just one game remaining before the NHL All Star game, Blackhawks Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the team heading into the break. Coach comments on Patrick Kane scoring his 1,000th career point, Coach Joel Quenneville’s return to the United Center, whether he’s superstitious or not, and what he has planned for the All Star break.