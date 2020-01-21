× Hoge and Jahns: The Super Bowl Through Bears’ Lenses, And A Possible Tight End Option

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns take a look back at the NFC and AFC Championship games and discuss all the Bears connections in Super Bowl LIV. Yes, the Bears could have drafted Patrick Mahomes, but remember when they could have had Jimmy Garoppolo… twice? The guys also take a look at an interesting tweet from free agent tight end Eric Ebron and debate a couple rule changes that are coming to the Pro Bowl.

