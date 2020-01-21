Miller Kopp #10 of the Northwestern Wildcats reacts after a shot in the game against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on January 21, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Miller Kopp #10 of the Northwestern Wildcats reacts after a shot in the game against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on January 21, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Maryland Terrapins – January 21, 2020