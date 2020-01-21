Highlights: Maryland 77 – Northwestern 66 – 1/21/20

Posted 10:59 PM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 10:47PM, January 21, 2020

Miller Kopp #10 of the Northwestern Wildcats reacts after a shot in the game against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on January 21, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Maryland Terrapins – January 21, 2020

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.