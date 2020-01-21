× Dick DeBartolo, Mad Magazine’s maddest writer, talks smart potatoes, LED backpacks and other wild gadgets

Dick DeBartolo returns to the Nick Digilio Show to discuss the state Mad Magazine, his time writing for the popular game show Match Game and his life as the “Giz Wiz” reviewing gadgets, gizmos and more.

