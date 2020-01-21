× City Club of Chicago: Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi

January 21, 2020

Assessor Fritz Kaegi – Cook County

Fritz Kaegi

Fritz Kaegi is the Cook County Assessor. Prior to beginning his career in Cook County government, Fritz spent more than 20 years valuing assets as a financial manager and analyst. In his 13 years at Columbia Wanger Asset Management, Fritz served as a financial steward, helping average families save for retirement and focusing on small companies operating within a global market. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the IAAO, the International Association of Assessing Officers.

Since assuming office last year, Fritz has brought fairness, ethics and transparency to the Cook County Assessor’s Office with a vision focused on operational changes, technological upgrades, and the elimination of favoritism. Highlights of his first six months in office include the public release of all assessment modeling code and data, an external audit by the IAAO, the passage of a Data Modernization Bill in the Illinois Senate, and a new collaborative approach to property valuations to increase predictability and spur investment in Chicago and Cook County.

Fritz was born and raised in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Chicago and still maintains close ties to the community. He attended Hyde Park’s Kenwood Academy for high school, did his undergraduate studies at Haverford College (just outside of Philadelphia), and received his MBA from Stanford University.

Fritz’s wife Rebecca is a teacher, and has fought to create the Union of Noble Educators, a union of charter school educators in Chicago. Fritz and Rebecca live in Oak Park with their three children, William, Rose, and Anna. Fritz is a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Park, and is an assistant coach in Oak Park Youth Baseball and Softball