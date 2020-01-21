× Bob Sirott Full Show 01.21.20 | What You Post on Social Media Can Be Just As Important As What’s On Your Resume…

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter, Courtney Gousman covering the latest on today’s impeachment hearing. The Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the news you’ll need to know. If you’re planning on going to the Super Bowl LIV, the current average price of a Super Bowl ticket is going for $9,590. Later, Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy and o-Founder of Block Club Chicago joins in studio to cover some extremely local news. If you’re job hunting, be aware of what you post and don’t post on social media. Scott Kleinberg, Social Media and engagement manager at InvestmentNews joins the show to give some tips. Alicia Quarles, Senior News Correspondent at DailyMailTV has the latest news in entertainment, plus Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton joins the sow to talk about tonight’s game against the Florida Panthers.

