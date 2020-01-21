Attorney Rich Lenkov on driving with pot in the car: “Smell alone does not justify a [traffic] stop”

Posted 1:26 PM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 01:24PM, January 21, 2020

In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, a worker holds a marijuana plant leaf in a massive tomato greenhouse being renovated to grow pot in Delta, British Columbia, that is operated by Pure Sunfarms, a joint venture between tomato grower Village Farms International, and a licensed medical marijuana producer, Emerald Health Therapeutics. On Oct. 17, 2018, Canada will become the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Attorney and “Legal Face-Off” Co-Host Rich Lenkov joins John Williams to explain why a man was pulled over, specifically on the basis of smell.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.