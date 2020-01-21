× Anna Davlantes Full Show 1/21/20: Using Technology to Fight Against Crime, Karen Conti discusses the latest breaking legal news, Front Row Phyllis & More…

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Tuesday, January 21st:

Today on the Anna Davlantes show, retired Police Sergeant Peter Koconis addresses the carjackings crisis in the city. They also talk about the ongoing search for Chicago’s next police superintendent and how the use of technology in law enforcement is helping in the fight against crime. Is the smell of pot in your car enough for an officer to search your vehicle? Karen Conti of Conti Law sheds light on this issue and gives her opinion on if the Houston Astros scandal will lead to class action lawsuits for MLB. Terry Howerton, founder, CEO and managing partner of the TechNexus and CEO of Technori Scott Kitun joins Anna for #TechTuesday. Plus, Front Row Phyllis recaps her incredible weekend at the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids® Gala.

Follow Anna on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!