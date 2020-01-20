× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/20/20: Beware of the ‘Expiring License’ Scam for Microsoft, The Importance of Apprenticeships Programs, Best Money Moves for Retirement, & More…

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Monday, January 20th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Steve Bernas, President, and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Ji in-studio talk about how to protect yourself from the ‘Expiring License’ scam for Microsoft users and tax scams.

Segment 2: (At 7:26) IWSI America CEO and founder Nicholas Wyman speaks about the importance of apprenticeships programs for adults of all ages and how they are helping today’s skilled-labor force looking for a career change. Read Nicholas “It’s Time: Using Modern Apprenticeship to Reskill America” report here.

Segment 3: (At 16:02) Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves and publisher of ThinkGlink.com, talks about the best to worst states for retirement and the steps you can take to start saving now verus later.

Segment 4: (At 24:50) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth checks in with Ji to discuss Edelman’s 2020 Trust Barometer study and other top trending business stories.