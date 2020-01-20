× Was anyone brought to justice for a Chicago disaster that killed over 800 people?

WTTW Producers Harvey Moshman and Chuck Coppola join Justin to discuss their documentary, “Eastland: Chicago’s Deadliest Day.” Harvey and Chuck talk about the details surrounding the Eastland disaster, why they decided to make this film, why the story of the Eastland interested them, what they learned about the disaster while making this documentary, why this story isn’t more widely known and the reasons why nobody has been prosecuted for the mistakes that led to the disaster. You can watch the documentary this week on WTTW.

