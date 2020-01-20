× Vinyl records are being made in Chicago for the first time in decades thanks to Smashed Plastic Record Pressing

It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with John Lombardo, co-owner of Smashed Plastic Record Pressing, a new vinyl pressing plant located in Chicago. John talks about where the idea to start Smashed Plastic comes from, why there is a need for a local company to produce vinyl records, how John’s experience running a record label helped inform his work at Smashed Plastic, the challenge of running a business that is reliant on an old technology, how they are able to procure business, what goes into making an actual vinyl record, the resurgence of vinyl over the last 10 years and the upcoming 1 year anniversary show in February.

