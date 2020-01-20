× The Top Five@5 (01/20/2020): Kim Kardashian uses her influence for a good cause, Patrick Kane is the newest member of the 1,000 point club, Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to the Super Bowl, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, January 20th, 2020:

After the Green Bay Packers’ devastating loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, Aaron Rodgers says this loss was disappointing. Oxygen TV released its trailer for Kim Kardashian’s upcoming documentary that tackles prison reform, and her journey to becoming a lawyer. Patrick Kane became the 90th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points in the Blackhawks win over the Jets, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3714172/3714172_2020-01-21-013912.64kmono.mp3

