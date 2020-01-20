× Should Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine make the NBA All-Star game?

Bulls Outsiders co-host John Sabine joins Justin to discuss the current state of your Chicago Bulls. John talks about his love of the NBA, how he uses his comedic background with his work at NBC Sports Chicago, the chances former Bulls great Derrick Rose gets traded to a contender, how the 90’s Bulls were so important to the city of Chicago, what’s missing from the 2020 Chicago Bulls, why Bulls fans should pay attention to Daniel Gafford, the NBA All-Star game coming to the United Center in February, the push for Bulls guard Zach LaVine to make the All-Star game, the rumors circulating that no one wants to play in Chicago and why we should continue to root for this team. You can check out all the great Bulls Outsiders stuff here. You can also vote for Zach LaVine to make the All-Star team here.

