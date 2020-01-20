“Roseanne” star Lecy Goranson joins The Roe Conn Show
Lecy Goranson, also known as the original Becky Conner on Roseanne and currently The Conners, joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss a watch party she’s hosting January 21st at Joe’s on Weed Street to raise money for the Chicago Fire Department’s Widows & Children’s Fund.
