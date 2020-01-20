× “Roseanne” star Lecy Goranson joins The Roe Conn Show

Lecy Goranson, also known as the original Becky Conner on Roseanne and currently The Conners, joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss a watch party she’s hosting January 21st at Joe’s on Weed Street to raise money for the Chicago Fire Department’s Widows & Children’s Fund.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3714178/3714178_2020-01-21-020518.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!