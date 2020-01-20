“Roseanne” star Lecy Goranson joins The Roe Conn Show

Posted 8:31 PM, January 20, 2020, by

(from left to right) Roseanne & The Connors star Lecy Goranson and Roe Conn

Lecy Goranson, also known as the original Becky Conner on Roseanne and currently The Conners, joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss a watch party she’s hosting January 21st at Joe’s on Weed Street to raise money for the Chicago Fire Department’s Widows & Children’s Fund.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.