× Mega Pros Monday Quiz: Chicago and its surrounding suburbs

This week’s Mega Pros Monday Quiz is about Chicago and its surrounding suburbs. Test your knowledge first by taking the quiz below, then compare your smarts to Kelly’s from today’s show.

1. Chicago is the state’s largest city. What is the 2nd most populous city.

A) Aurora

B) Rockford

C) Peoria

2. According to the IHSA, the school with the most football wins in state history is East St. Louis. The first Chicago area school on that list, at #2 overall, is:

A) Joliet Catholic

B) Mt. Carmel

C) Minooka

3. Cook is the state’s most populous county. With 5.2 million. What’s the 2nd most populous county, with 900,000? ______________________

4. Which Chicago area college or university am I describing? 14,000 students, tuition is $41,000, spread across six campuses in Chicago and the Chicago area.

A) Loyola

B) NU

C) DePaul

5. Chicago is a fanastically flat city. The spot with the highest elevation in the city is

A) In Beverly

B) In Roscoe Village

6. In terms of land area, Chicago is the biggest city in the state. What is #2?

A) New Lenox

B) Joliet

7. Homes in this Chicago neighborhood are the most expensive. Median price is $2.9 million.

A) River North

B) The Loop

C) Streeterville

8. Almost four in five Chicago-area residents of Indian descent now call the suburbs home. And in the 1990s the Indian population in Schaumburg quadrupled. But this town is home to more than 5,000 Indians and Indian-Americans, the largest population in the area outside Chicago.

A) Skokie

B) Hoffman Estates

C) Naperville

9. This is the largest high school in Illinois, the one with 4476 students.

A) Waukegan Community Unit School District No. 60

B) Lyons Township High School District 204

C) Lane Tech High School, of Chicago Public Schools District 299

10. US News and World Report ranked Walter Payton Prep as the best school in Illinois and the Payton College Preparatory High School is ranked first within Illinois. #9 in the US. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. 98% of the students take AP classes. Minority enrollment is 57%, and 33% of students are economically disadvantaged. Payton College Preparatory High School is 1 of 106 high schools in the Chicago Public Schools. Only 1 school in the top 6 is not a CPS school, and that school is

A) Stevenson in Lincolnshire

B) Hinsdale Central in Hinsdale

C) New Trier of Winnetka

Answers: 1: A, 2: B with 734 wins, 3: DuPage, 4: C, 5: A, 6: B, 7: A, 8: C, 9: A, 10: A