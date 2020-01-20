× How to keep safe from urban coyotes…Landmark Pest Management’s Rebecca Fyffe explains why ‘hazing’ them is the best solution.

Rebecca Fyffe, Director of Research Landmark Pest Management joins The Roe Conn Show to give tips on how to ‘haze’ coyotes to keep them out of your yard due to the uptick in sightings around the city.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3714168/3714168_2020-01-21-015308.64kmono.mp3

