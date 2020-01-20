× Chicago Night Life with Nick Karounos

Nick Karounos Co-Owner and Operator of Prysm Night Club, Concord Music Hall & Radius speaks about the EDM industry & how in an age where not too many people are going out spending much money he attracts consumers to his venue; giving them bang for their buck.

For information about Nick’s latest club Radius Chicago, visit: Radius-Chicago.com

Follow Radius Chicago on Twitter at: Twitter.com/radiuschicago

Check out Nick’s other venues Prysm Night Club at: Prysmnightclub.com & Concord Music Hall at: Concordmusichall.com