× Celebrating 60 years of The Second City

Kelly Leonard, Executive Vice President of The Second City and The President of Second City Theatricals, and Liz Kozak, Director of Editorial and Content Development at The Second City, join Justin to discuss, “The Second City: The Essentially Accurate History.” Kelly and and Liz talk about how much people really know about The Second City, how The Second City started back in 1959, the connection between The Second City and the counter-culture movement in Chicago, the relationship between The Second City and SNL, how the comedy landscape has changed through the years, the importance of a healthy ensemble to The Second City, the reasons it’s necessary for people to move on from The Second City, why it is essential for the company to grow and evolve and why people are still talking about The Second City after 60 years.

