Brian Noonan in for Matt Bubala 1-18-20

Posted 9:02 PM, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 09:00PM, January 20, 2020

Brian Noonan at WGN Radio (Photo credit: Brian Noonan / WGN Radio Chicago)

Brian Noonan and Cody Gough are back and braved the winter storm weather as Matt takes a trip to Florida this weekend. As expected, we talk about winter driving. Mentalist Jonathan Pritchard joins the show live in-studio at 1:15 a.m. At 2 a.m., Brian plays Overnight Arcade with some listeners. Later on, we discuss how realistic it is to give up social media screens….and how Cody has so many famous Twitter followers. Jess takes a trip to Nashville, Cody is trying to buy a house. The full show podcast can ben found right here.

 

