Bob Sirott Full Show 01.20.20 | Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On this episode, the show starts of with WGN-TV Reporter Judy Wang covering the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Scholarship Breakfast. The Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest news of the day, followed by Dr. Kevin Most discussing cold weather and how we need to not only be prepared for the cold but also what to do to treat cold weather injuries. The show continues with Bernard Kleina, award winning photographer to talk about the photographs he took of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1966 and Pulitzer Prize winner and columnist of the Chicago Tribune’s editorial board, Clarence Page. The show wraps up with DailyMailTV Senior Correspondent Alicia Quarles covering the latest entertainment news and Bears Insider Adam Hoge talking football.

