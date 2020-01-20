× Amy Guth Full Show 1/20/20

The spectacular Amy Guth is in today for Anna Davlantes. To kick off the program, Dr. Dilara Sayeed, board member and programming lead of Women’s March Chicago, joins the show to discuss the highlights of this year’s Women’s March. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow joins Amy to shed light on Amazon’s latest testing on hand recognition-based payments. WGN-TV political analyst and host of WGN-TV “Political Report” Paul Lisnek chats about what to expect from President Trump’s impeachment trial. Paul Nolte, SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management, explains the dos and don’ts for consolidating your retirement accounts. My Hood, My Block, My City‘s Founder and CEO Jahmal Cole speaks about his new book called “It’s Not Regular: How to Recognize Injustice Hidden in Plain Sight.” To wrap up the show, Hannah Stanley, Host of “Gabby Road with Hannah, Fred, and Justin” discusses Harry and Meghan’s ‘clean break’ from the royal family.