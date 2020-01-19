Who can say this iconic line better, Pete McMurray or Mandy Patinkin?

Posted 4:12 PM, January 19, 2020, by

PHOTO: Mandy Patinkin arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Pete McMurray chats with Mandy Patinkin about Chicago and more!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.