White Sox Weekly 01/19/20: Dylan Cease shares how he is getting ready for 2020.

Dylan Cease joins Andy Masur on White Sox Weekly to talk about his off-season and who he is excited to throw to behind the plate between James McCann and Yasmani Grandal. Later Scott Merkin joins the show to give his thoughts on how the White Sox have a good problem to have behind the plate and you’ll also hear some sound from Ricky Renteria and Chris Getz.