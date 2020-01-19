× WGN Radio Theatre #452: You Bet Your Life, Whitehall 1212, The Lives of Harry Lime, Father Knows Best & Gunsmoke

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for January 18, 2020. First up we have “You Bet Your Life: Secret Word: Clock” Starring: Groucho Marx; (01-31-55). Next up is a classic episode “Whitehall 1212: The Case of Maggie Roulinson” (05-25-52). Our third episode is: “The Lives of Harry Lime: Love Affair” Starring: Orson Welles; (09-14-51). Our fourth episode is “Father Knows Best: Superstitious Folk” Starring: Robert Young; (05-25-50). For our final episode of the night is: “Gunsmoke: The Man Who Would Be Marshall” (03-18-56).

