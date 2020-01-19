× Steve Dale 1/19/2020 Full Show: Legalization of marijuana and how it impacts your pets

Steve talks with Dr. John Howe, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association about how legalization of marijuana impacts pets. This is really is something you need to be aware of. Also, Steve asked Dr. Howe about CBD, and whether or not those products are beneficial to pets. Steve also reviews the recent coyote hysteria in Chicago. And this weekend adult dogs and cats are available at no fee from Chicago Animal Care and Control.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv