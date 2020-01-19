Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates his 1,0000th point on an assist against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Highlights: Blackhawks 5 – Jets 2 – 1/19/20
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates his 1,0000th point on an assist against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets – January 19, 2020