Highlights: Blackhawks 5 – Jets 2 – 1/19/20

Posted 9:54 PM, January 19, 2020, by

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates his 1,0000th point on an assist against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets – January 19, 2020

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.