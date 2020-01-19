× Enjoy dinner under a dome on the Mag Mile at a new pop-up dining experience coming this April

If you just can’t wait until summer to eat outdoors in downtown Chicago, something new is coming this April to help you satisfy that desire without the chill of springtime in the Windy City. Dinner With a View is a pop-up dining experience expecting to serve over 10,000 gourmet meals over 30 days at its location on Pioneer Court next to Tribune Tower. The twist? Diners will be seated in heated geodesic domes. The concept is already selling out events in Canada and scheduled for a visit to San Diego. Each dome holds up to six people and there will be three seatings per night, Wednesday through Sunday. For more information and to book a reservation, visit dinnerwithaview.ca.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story: