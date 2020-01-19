× “Elton” Jim Turano in for Dean Richards 01.19.20 | ‘Collector’s’ Call’, Pop Culture Club, the Royal Family, and endless laughs!

“Elton” Jim Turano fills in for Dean Richards this fine Sunday morning, but have no fear…Dean is never too far away even when he’s not in for the show.

On the show, Jim discusses the first of this crazy cold Chicago weather with WGN-TV’s Weatherman Mike Hamernik. Then, Jim is joined with Lisa Whelchel, Blair from Facts Of Life, to discuss the second season of the MeTV show ‘Collector’s Call’. Then the “Pop Culture Club” gathers together to discuss SAG Award Nominees, the 10th Season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Rock Hall of Fame inductees and so much more. To close out the show, Emily Armanetti gives listeners the 411 on the Royals and their exit from their royal duties.

