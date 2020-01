× Collector’s Call is back for season two!

Jim is joined with Lisa Whelchel (also known as Blair from Facts Of Life) to discuss the second season of the MeTV show ‘Collector’s Call’ which airs on MeTV, Channel 23 at 9pm Central every Sundays. Listen in as Jim and Lisa cover what to expect on the show and preview Jim’s very own episode happening this season.

Don’t miss out and tune in every Sunday evening to channel 23!