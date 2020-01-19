× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 01.19.20 | “On The Beach” Art Exhibit & The book “Dutch Love: Travels Through Europe on the Brink of War, 1914; Revisited 2014”

Tonight on this short edition of After Hours:

Photographer John Soss joins Rick Kogan in the Skyline Studios to talk about his “On The Beach” Photo Exhibit at the Dime Gallery located at 1513 N. Western Avenue.

For more information on John Soss and his exhibit check out Rick’s article in the Chicago Tribune earlier this week titled “Maybe the debris found on the lakefront could be art — a Chicago photographer opens ‘On the Beach’“, The Dime Chicago Facebook page or @heysossman on Instagram.

Former Chicago Tribune staff photographer and travel writer Charles Osgood joins the conversation inside the studio as he gives details on his book, “Dutch Love: Travels Through Europe on the Brink of War, 1914; Revisited 2014.”. The book traces the journeys of his ancestors during their travels to Europe in 1914, at the brink of WWI.

You can find the book on amazon.com as well as on Charles’ website Charlesosgood.photoshelter.com.