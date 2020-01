× A Cashmere Woods kind of Sunday morning!

The one and only Elton Jim is in for Dean Richards this cold Sunday morning but have no fear…Dean was only one phone call away. While the usual crew kicks off the morning, Dean hops on the line with Jim and tries to throw him off course. Listen in as the Jim, Dean, Schwany and Andy talk Cashmere Woods, where Dean is calling from and of course, the Far-Flung Forecast.

Grab some coffee, take a seat and have a good laugh this morning!