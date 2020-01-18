WGN Radio Bookworm Sara Tieman achieves goal of reading 100 books in 2019

Sara Tieman's top 10 books of 2019

WGN Radio Promotions Manager – known as the station bookworm to some – Sara Tieman, set a goal of reading 100 books in 2019. She told John about her reading list in order of favorites.

1: You Are A Badass – Jen Sincero
2: Tell the Wolves I’m Home – Carol Rifka Brunt
3: Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors – Sonali Dev
4: Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI – David Grann
5: Beauty in the Broken Places – Allison Pataki
6: Little Fires Everywhere – Celeste Ng
7: From Sapper to Spitfire Spy: The WWII Biography of David Greville-Heygate DFC – Sally-Anne Greville-Heygate

8: ‘Tis – Frank McCourt
9: The Wind In My Hair: My Fight for Freedom in Modern Iran – Masih Alinejad
10: The Private Life of Mrs Sharma – Ratika Kapur
11: Homegoing – Yaa Gyasi
12: Wish You Well – David Baldacci
13: American Radical: Inside the World of an Undercover Muslim FBI Agent – Tamer Elnoury
14: Undiscovered Country – Kelly O’Connor McNees
15: Feminists Don’t Wear Pink and Other Lies -curated by Scarlett Curtis
16: Fear: Trump in the White House – Bob Woodward

17: A Story Lately Told – Anjelica Huston
18: milk and honey – Rupi Kaur
19: The Underground Railroad – Colson Whitehead
20: It Ended Badly: 13 of the Worst Breakups in History – Jennifer Wright
21: Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine – Gail Honeyman
22: The Princess Diarist – Carrie Fisher
23: the sun and her flowers – Rupi Kaur
24: Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet – Jamie Ford
25: Ray & Joan: The Man Who Made the McDonald’s Fortune and the Woman Who Gave It All Away – Lisa Napoli
26: The Distant Hours – Kate Morton

27: I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter – Erika L. Sanchez
28: we are never meeting in real life. – Samantha Irby
29: I’ll Be Gone In the Dark – Michelle McNamara
30: Longbourn – Jo Baker
31: The Fabulous Bouvier Sisters – Sam Kashner & Nancy Schoenberger
32: The Year of Magical Thinking – Joan Didion
33: The Hate U Give – Angie Thomas
34: My Soul Feels Lean: Poems of Loss and Restoration- Joyce Rupp

35: From Here to Eternity: Traveling the World to Find the Good Death – Caitlin Doughty
36: Bare Bones – Bobby Bones
37: On the Come Up – Angie Thomas
38: Educated – Tara Westover
39: The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides
40: Holding – Graham Norton
41: Fresh Off the Boat – Eddie Huang
42: Girl, Wash Your Face – Rachel Hollis

43: Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness – Susannah Cahalan
44: Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe – Benjamin Alire Sáenz
45: Pachinko – Min Jin Lee
46: Not My Father’s Son: A Memoir – Alan Cumming
47: Nine Continents: A Memoir In and Out of China – Xiaolu Guo
48: Belonging: A German Reckons with History and Home – Nora Krug
49: The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane – Lisa See
50: The Inexplicable Logic of my Life – Benjamin Alire Sáenz

51: The Girl from Berlin – Ronald H. Balson
52: Then She Was Gone – Lisa Jewell
53: Their Eyes Were Watching God – Zora Neale Hurston
54: Before We Were Yours – Lisa Wingate
55: The Hideaway – Lauren K. Denton
56: The Rosie Effect – Graeme Simsion

57: A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles
58: Crazy Rich Asians – Kevin Kwan
59: The Ragged Edge of Night – Olivia Hawker
60: Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup – John Carreyrou
61: Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens
62: Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress – Dai Sijie
63: Everything I Never Told You – Celeste Ng
64: Gangsta Granny – David Walliams
65: Shakespeare: The World as Stage – Bill Bryson
66: Daisy Jones & The Six – Taylor Jenkins Reid

67: The Life & Loves of a He Devil: A Memoir – Graham Norton
68: The Women in the Castle – Jessica Shattuck
69: A Keeper – Graham Norton
70: One Day in December – Josie Silver
71: The Phantom Tree – Nicola Cornick
72: The Day the World Came To Town: 9/11in Gander, Newfoundland – Jim DeFede
73: The Diplomat’s Daughter – Karin Tanabe
74: A Hope More Powerful than the Sea: The Journey of Doaa Al Zamel

75: Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?: Big Questions from Tiny Mortals about Death – Caitlin Doughty
76: A Time to Dance – Padma Venkatraman
77: Small Fry – Lisa Brennan-Jobs
78: Women of the Silk – Gail Tsukiyama
79: The World That We Knew – Alice Hoffman
80: The Secrets We Kept – Laura Prescott
81: Save Me The Plums – Ruth Reichl
82: The Language of Threads – Gail Tsukiyama

83: Princesses Behaving Badly: Real Stories from History – without the Fairy-Tale Endings – Linda Rodriguez McRobbie
84: City of Girls – Elizabeth Gilbert
85: Cilka’s Journey – Heather Morris
86: Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows – Balli Kaur Jaswal
87: Maybe He Just Likes You – Barbara Dee
88: The Fountains of Silence – Ruta Sepetys
89: Half Spent Was The Night – Ami McKay

90: Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo
91: The Night Tiger – Yangsze Choo
92: Love, Nina: A nanny writes home – Nina Stibbe
93: Around the Way Girl: A Memoir – Taraji P. Henson
94: The Salt Path – Raynor Winn
95: Pet – Akwaeke Emezi
96: Caravans and Wedding Bands: Memories of a Romany Life – Eva Petulengro
97: More to the Story – Hena Khan
98: Matilda – Roald Dahl
99: The Apology – Eve Ensler
100: Before We Visit the Goddess – Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

