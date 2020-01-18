× WGN Radio Bookworm Sara Tieman achieves goal of reading 100 books in 2019

WGN Radio Promotions Manager – known as the station bookworm to some – Sara Tieman, set a goal of reading 100 books in 2019. She told John about her reading list in order of favorites.

1: You Are A Badass – Jen Sincero

2: Tell the Wolves I’m Home – Carol Rifka Brunt

3: Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors – Sonali Dev

4: Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI – David Grann

5: Beauty in the Broken Places – Allison Pataki

6: Little Fires Everywhere – Celeste Ng

7: From Sapper to Spitfire Spy: The WWII Biography of David Greville-Heygate DFC – Sally-Anne Greville-Heygate

8: ‘Tis – Frank McCourt

9: The Wind In My Hair: My Fight for Freedom in Modern Iran – Masih Alinejad

10: The Private Life of Mrs Sharma – Ratika Kapur

11: Homegoing – Yaa Gyasi

12: Wish You Well – David Baldacci

13: American Radical: Inside the World of an Undercover Muslim FBI Agent – Tamer Elnoury

14: Undiscovered Country – Kelly O’Connor McNees

15: Feminists Don’t Wear Pink and Other Lies -curated by Scarlett Curtis

16: Fear: Trump in the White House – Bob Woodward

17: A Story Lately Told – Anjelica Huston

18: milk and honey – Rupi Kaur

19: The Underground Railroad – Colson Whitehead

20: It Ended Badly: 13 of the Worst Breakups in History – Jennifer Wright

21: Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine – Gail Honeyman

22: The Princess Diarist – Carrie Fisher

23: the sun and her flowers – Rupi Kaur

24: Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet – Jamie Ford

25: Ray & Joan: The Man Who Made the McDonald’s Fortune and the Woman Who Gave It All Away – Lisa Napoli

26: The Distant Hours – Kate Morton

27: I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter – Erika L. Sanchez

28: we are never meeting in real life. – Samantha Irby

29: I’ll Be Gone In the Dark – Michelle McNamara

30: Longbourn – Jo Baker

31: The Fabulous Bouvier Sisters – Sam Kashner & Nancy Schoenberger

32: The Year of Magical Thinking – Joan Didion

33: The Hate U Give – Angie Thomas

34: My Soul Feels Lean: Poems of Loss and Restoration- Joyce Rupp

35: From Here to Eternity: Traveling the World to Find the Good Death – Caitlin Doughty

36: Bare Bones – Bobby Bones

37: On the Come Up – Angie Thomas

38: Educated – Tara Westover

39: The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides

40: Holding – Graham Norton

41: Fresh Off the Boat – Eddie Huang

42: Girl, Wash Your Face – Rachel Hollis

43: Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness – Susannah Cahalan

44: Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe – Benjamin Alire Sáenz

45: Pachinko – Min Jin Lee

46: Not My Father’s Son: A Memoir – Alan Cumming

47: Nine Continents: A Memoir In and Out of China – Xiaolu Guo

48: Belonging: A German Reckons with History and Home – Nora Krug

49: The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane – Lisa See

50: The Inexplicable Logic of my Life – Benjamin Alire Sáenz

51: The Girl from Berlin – Ronald H. Balson

52: Then She Was Gone – Lisa Jewell

53: Their Eyes Were Watching God – Zora Neale Hurston

54: Before We Were Yours – Lisa Wingate

55: The Hideaway – Lauren K. Denton

56: The Rosie Effect – Graeme Simsion

57: A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles

58: Crazy Rich Asians – Kevin Kwan

59: The Ragged Edge of Night – Olivia Hawker

60: Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup – John Carreyrou

61: Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens

62: Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress – Dai Sijie

63: Everything I Never Told You – Celeste Ng

64: Gangsta Granny – David Walliams

65: Shakespeare: The World as Stage – Bill Bryson

66: Daisy Jones & The Six – Taylor Jenkins Reid

67: The Life & Loves of a He Devil: A Memoir – Graham Norton

68: The Women in the Castle – Jessica Shattuck

69: A Keeper – Graham Norton

70: One Day in December – Josie Silver

71: The Phantom Tree – Nicola Cornick

72: The Day the World Came To Town: 9/11in Gander, Newfoundland – Jim DeFede

73: The Diplomat’s Daughter – Karin Tanabe

74: A Hope More Powerful than the Sea: The Journey of Doaa Al Zamel

75: Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?: Big Questions from Tiny Mortals about Death – Caitlin Doughty

76: A Time to Dance – Padma Venkatraman

77: Small Fry – Lisa Brennan-Jobs

78: Women of the Silk – Gail Tsukiyama

79: The World That We Knew – Alice Hoffman

80: The Secrets We Kept – Laura Prescott

81: Save Me The Plums – Ruth Reichl

82: The Language of Threads – Gail Tsukiyama

83: Princesses Behaving Badly: Real Stories from History – without the Fairy-Tale Endings – Linda Rodriguez McRobbie

84: City of Girls – Elizabeth Gilbert

85: Cilka’s Journey – Heather Morris

86: Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows – Balli Kaur Jaswal

87: Maybe He Just Likes You – Barbara Dee

88: The Fountains of Silence – Ruta Sepetys

89: Half Spent Was The Night – Ami McKay

90: Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo

91: The Night Tiger – Yangsze Choo

92: Love, Nina: A nanny writes home – Nina Stibbe

93: Around the Way Girl: A Memoir – Taraji P. Henson

94: The Salt Path – Raynor Winn

95: Pet – Akwaeke Emezi

96: Caravans and Wedding Bands: Memories of a Romany Life – Eva Petulengro

97: More to the Story – Hena Khan

98: Matilda – Roald Dahl

99: The Apology – Eve Ensler

100: Before We Visit the Goddess – Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni