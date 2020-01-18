× This is History: Rev. Jesse Jackson on the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., First Broadcast of The Lone Ranger, Ernie Banks Enters the Baseball Hall of Fame, 97 Years of the Sears Catalog

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan discuss the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a conversation with Rev Jesse Jackson; the Lone Ranger makes it’s debut across America including WGN Radio, Ernie Banks is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Burger King has it ‘Your Way’, the inaugurals of President Reagan and President Obama, the demise of the Sears Catalog where America shopped for 97 years.