Sunday Morning at 6:30am on ‘The Sinatra Hours’!

PHOTO: The Sinatra Hours. (Photo Courtesy of Dave Plier)

This Sunday morning on WGN Radio’s ‘The Sinatra Hours’: songs include “You Make Me Feel So Young” with Nancy Sinatra, “The Second Time Around”, Frank’s 1960’s cover of “Leaving on a Jet Plane” and a rare Rat Pack medley. Plus, conversations with renowned Sinatra biographer James Kaplan on Frank’s best era of recorded music, with a story on the relationship between the Sinatra and Martin (Dean) families with Deana Martin.

It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

